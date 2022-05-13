The favorite, Michael 'Venom' Page looks to rep his hometown when he takes on Logan Storley in Bellator 281 on Friday.

The interim welterweight championship goes down today as the main card will feature No. 1 Michael "Venom" Page and No. 4 Logan Storley. The main card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET as these two gladiators face off in the grandest of stages at the Ovo Arena in Wembley, London UK. MVP comes into the welterweight world title bout with a record of 20-1-0 and Storley sits at 13-1-0.

How to Watch Bellator MMA 281: MVP vs. Storley:

Event Date: May 13, 2022

Event Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Live stream Bellator MMA 281: MVP vs. Storley on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

MVP will be counting on his hometown crowd for momentum in this one while Storley is a long way from home in South Dakota. Page will have the height advantage as well standing at 6-foot-3 while Storley is 5-foot-8 but both weigh in at 170 pounds.

Page will be fighting in London for the second time in a row, where he beat Douglas Lima in a split decision in Bellator 261. Lima was the only fighter MVP had lost to, which took place back in Bellator 221, almost three years ago to the day. Storley has won back-to-back fights since his first career loss. This fight will present a new challenge for him though as he's never had a professional bout outside of the United States.

Other fights include the co-main event between Lyoto Machida and Fabian Edwards. Machida becomes a free agent after this fight so it's a must-watch of what could be his last Bellator fight. Another fight to look out for on the main card is Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo. This is Daley's retirement fight so don't miss your chance to see this British MMA great's swan song. The preliminary fights start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.