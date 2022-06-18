BIG3 Basketball stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The BIG3 is back with the first week of the 2022 season and three basketball games on the schedule today.

The BIG3 is back for their fifth season of 3-on-3 basketball action. The league started by Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jeff Kwatinetz has taken what every basketball player does on the playground or after practice and rolled the ball out for a short, action-filled version of basketball. Since 2017 the BIG3 has been providing an exciting brand of basketball, with the fifth season starting today.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WLOX - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS)

The 2022 BIG3 Basketball season started with the 2022 Draft, setting up the rosters for the new season for exciting 3-on-3 basketball.

Over the years, the Trilogy have won two titles, the first in 2017 and the most recent in 2021. In-between those championships, the Power (2018) and Triplets (2019) each have a crown to their name.

In the other two games, the Bivouac face 3’s Company and last season’s runner-up, the 3-Headed Monsters, take on the Ghost Ballers.

The games will take place today at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tune in to CBS at 3 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

BIG3 Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WLOX - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
