How to Watch BIG3 Basketball Week 8

Week 8 of the BIG3 season features the top eight teams in the final week before the playoffs.

Fresh off the largest win in BIG3 history, the Triplets (6-1) need a victory to lock up the top seed in the playoffs which start next week in the Bahamas Beach Bash. Featuring the league's leading scorer Joe Johnson (23.7 points per game), the Triplets square off against Tri-State (5-2) and Jason Richardson, who leads the team with 14.3 points per game.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

In Game 2, second place Trilogy (5-2) faces Killer 3s (4-3) which need a win to secure its postseason spot. Killer 3s are tasked with slowing down Jarrett Jack who has been a scoring machine in BIG3 this season. Fifth in the league in scoring, Jack totaled 27 points in a comeback victory against Power in Week 7.

Game 3 will feature Power (3-4) vs Ball Hogs (3-4), though both teams are eliminated from the playoffs. Cuttino Mobley and Dušan Bulut lead Power in scoring against the league's second-leading scorer and leading assist man Leandro Barbosa, who trails Johnson by just 10 points for the scoring championship.

Playoff spots and positioning are up for grabs in the finale when Ghost Ballers (4-3) face off against 3 Headed Monsters (5-2). Reggie Evans and Kevin Murphy both scored over 20 points in the same game in Week 7 against the Ball Hogs, earning Evans Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

