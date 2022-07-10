The fourth week of BIG3 Basketball features three games of the best half-court basketball in the world today.

On Friday, the BIG3 started week four of action with three games on the schedule and round that out with three games today. The Trilogy (2-1) take on the Aliens (2-1), the 3-Headed Monsters (2-1) take on the Enemies (2-1) and the Ball Hogs (1-2) close out the day against the Tri-State (2-1) in hat trick of great action in the half-court today.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 4 today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KSWL - Lake Charles)

Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 4 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Today features two games that will ultimately lead to the winners moving to the top of the standings and drop the losers down to .500 and the middle of the pack in the BIG3 this season.

The Trilogy are led by head coach Stephen Jackson with James White, Earl Clark, Amir Johnson, Isaiah Briscoe and David Hawkins.

They do not have a star like most teams in the BIG3 do but are playing good team basketball so far to start the season.

They take on Rick Mahorne's Aliens, who are an international showcase for the BIG3 with Dusan Bulut, Karlis Lasmanis, Tomislav Ivosev, DeShawn Stephens and Adam Drexler making up the roster.

The winner of this game will jump to 3-1 and be one of only two teams to leave the weekend with just one loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.