The second week of the BIG3 Basketball stays in Chicago for three huge games today.

Three games are on deck today and three more tomorrow from the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago Illinois for the second week of BIG3 Basketball action. Today’s slate features the Tri-State vs. 3’s Company, the Triplets vs. the Aliens and the Ghost Ballers vs. the Ball Hogs.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Two today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The first week of action in the BIG3 saw three out of six games decided by two possessions or fewer, another decided by eight points and only two blowouts.

Those two blowouts came when the Killer 3’s absolutely shredded the Ball Hogs 50-33 in their first game while the Power dominated the Tri-State 50-35.

The Triplets, 3’s Company, Ghost Ballers and Aliens also got started with a win to start the season in much more competitive games. All six of those teams look to get a win this week to build on their undefeated start to the season.

Easily the most intriguing match-up of the day is between the Aliens and Triplets, both coming off wins and the only game between teams that started their season with a win.

