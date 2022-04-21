The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents Joey Beltran against Frank Tate on an 11-match card today.

In an 11-match card with three of those fights on the prelims a few hours before the main card, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship features some of the most violent action in combat sports. It is not boxing or MMA, but a grittier style that literally takes the gloves off and lets the competitors see who is the toughest fighter in between the ropes.

How to Watch BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

In his last fight, Tate knocked off the No. 4 contender Josh Burns in the third round after stoppage due to Tate really taking it to his opponent:

The main event features Joey Beltran (5-2-1) taking on Frank Tate (1-1-1) as two of the biggest, baddest fighters on the planet square off.

Tate comes in with the size advantage at 6-foot-2, 257 pounds while his opponent is 6-foot-1, 229 pounds.

The rest of the main card features James Lilley (4-0-1) vs. Adam Pellerano (3-1-0), Tom Shoaff (3-3-0) vs. Bruce Lutchmedial (1-1-0), Howard Davis (1-0-0) vs. Josh Wright (0-1-0), Vinny Turiello (0-0-0) vs. Rob Fuller (0-0-0), Ravon Baxter (0-0-0) vs. Leonel Carerra (0-0-0) and Joshua Famez (1-2-0) vs. Juston Stills (1-1-0).

The prelim matches before the main card will showcase Jeremy Smith (0-1-0) vs. Davian Green (0-1-0), Ramal Amanov (0-0-0) vs. Gorjan Slaveski (0-0-0) and Brian Duran (0-0-0) vs. Glendel Futrell (0-0-0).

