How to Watch Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas face off for the WBC World Featherweight title on Saturday in San Antonio.

Two undefeated fighters will be fighting for the WBC World Featherweight title in San Antonio on Saturday when Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) takes on Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) at The Alamodome.

This will be Magsayo's first fight since he beat Gary Russell Jr. by majority decision in January. Meanwhile, Vargas will be fighting for just the second time in three years after dealing with hand and leg injuries over that span.

The two fighters weighed in on Friday at an official 125.5 pounds with Magsayo, who will be making his first defense of the WBC World Featherweight title, rushing to get into Vargas' face at after the weigh-in for their final stare down before the bout.

Both fighters are being coached by Hall of Fame coaches with Magsayo being led by Freddie Roach in Hollywood, while Vargas is under the wing of Nacho Beristain in Mexico City.

Don't miss the title fight between Magsayo and Vargas on Saturday at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Regional restrictions may apply.

