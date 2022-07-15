How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

Top Rank Boxing features a seven match card on ESPN with Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla today.

From Temecula, California, Top Rank Boxing has a seven-match card set for today on ESPN with four different weight classes on display. The main event features Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla along with a silver medal winner on the card rounding it out for one of the best fight cards on the schedule not only this weekend but overall.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Top Rank Boxing online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The weigh-in before any fight, especially in main events to see if the fighters make weight and if there is any additional drama heading into the fight:

The Barboza Jr. (26-0-0) vs. Zorrilla (16-0-0) is set to be a 10-round fight for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Title. With the title not around anyone’s waist entering the fight, this will be a unique fight to crown a new champion.

Barboza Jr. is the favorite in the main event (-195) with Zorrilla as the underdog (+150).

Each fighter is undefeated coming into this fight with a title on the line giving it even more intrigue and stakes.

The rest of the card features Raymond Muratalla (14-0-0) vs. Jair Valtierra (14-1-0) in a lightweight fight, Austin Brooks (6-0-0) vs. Victor Saravia (1-2-0) in featherweights and Floyd Diaz (5-0-0) vs. Pedro Salome (3-0-1) in junior featherweight action.

There are two heavyweight bouts with Richard Torrez Jr. (0-0-0) vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. (2-1-1) and Stephan Shaw (16-0-0) vs. Bernardo Marquez (14-4-1).

The last weight class represented is junior welterweight with Jorge Marron Jr. (20-2-1) vs. Adrian Yung (26-7-2).

Regional restrictions may apply.