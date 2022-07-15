How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top Rank Boxing features a seven match card on ESPN with Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla today.

From Temecula, California, Top Rank Boxing has a seven-match card set for today on ESPN with four different weight classes on display. The main event features Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla along with a silver medal winner on the card rounding it out for one of the best fight cards on the schedule not only this weekend but overall.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Top Rank Boxing online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The weigh-in before any fight, especially in main events to see if the fighters make weight and if there is any additional drama heading into the fight:

The Barboza Jr. (26-0-0) vs. Zorrilla (16-0-0) is set to be a 10-round fight for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Title. With the title not around anyone’s waist entering the fight, this will be a unique fight to crown a new champion.

Barboza Jr. is the favorite in the main event (-195) with Zorrilla as the underdog (+150).

Each fighter is undefeated coming into this fight with a title on the line giving it even more intrigue and stakes.

The rest of the card features Raymond Muratalla (14-0-0) vs. Jair Valtierra (14-1-0) in a lightweight fight, Austin Brooks (6-0-0) vs. Victor Saravia (1-2-0) in featherweights and Floyd Diaz (5-0-0) vs. Pedro Salome (3-0-1) in junior featherweight action.

There are two heavyweight bouts with Richard Torrez Jr. (0-0-0) vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. (2-1-1) and Stephan Shaw (16-0-0) vs. Bernardo Marquez (14-4-1).

The last weight class represented is junior welterweight with Jorge Marron Jr. (20-2-1) vs. Adrian Yung (26-7-2).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Top Rank Boxing

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout No. 5: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18697867
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Wizards: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Phil Watsonjust now
boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Cavaliers Suns Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Drillers at Cardinals: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is unable to make a catch over the wall on a home run by Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin (not pictured) in the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Ty France (23) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18698171 (1)
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Track and Field

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy