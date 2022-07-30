Skip to main content

How to Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Danny Garcia takes on Jose Benavidez Jr. in a super welterweight bout Saturday night live on Showtime.

Danny Garcia makes his super welterweight debut on Saturday night when he takes on contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 12-round bout.

How to Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Today:

Fight Date: July 30, 2022

Fight Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Live Stream Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Brooklyn favorite Garcia is a two-division world champion and comes into the fight 36-3-0 with 21 knockouts in his career. 

Benavidez Jr. will be looking to send Garcia home with his fourth loss as he tries to improve on his 27-1-1 record. He has knocked out 18 of his opponents and is going to be ready to fight on Saturday night.

Benavidez Jr. has the height (two and a half inches) and reach (also two and a half inches) advantage on Garcia and will be looking to make use of that during the fight.

Garcia hasn't fought in 19 months and that bout was a loss to current three-belt holder Errol Spence Jr.

Garcia is hoping the layoff won't make him rusty as he tries to get through Benavidez Jr. on his way to another chance at a championship belt.

Benavidez Jr., though, will be looking to spoil the party and pick up an upset win over Garcia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

