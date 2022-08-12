How to Watch Tramaine Williams vs Jetro Pabustan: Stream Boxing Live, TV Channel

The Findley Toyota Center will be playing host to the event titled "Redemption: Farmer vs. Bey" in Prescott, Arizona. The bout between Tramaine Williams and Jetro Pabustan is on the main card on Friday night with Williams sitting on his 19-1-0 record to Pabustan's 31-9-6. The 29-year-old Williams is a big favorite to win the fight with his 68-inch reach despite being three inches shorter than Pabustan. Williams arrives to the fight coming off of the only loss of his professional career thus far which was two years ago against Angelo Leo by unanimous decision. Williams will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday at the Findley Toyota Center.

How to Watch Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan Today:

Match Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Other bouts on the main card include the fight between Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey. Furthermore, Lorenzo Simpson will be facing Tyi Edmonds, Mohamed Aryeetey will be going up against Jeronil Borres and Danny Hilton will meet Isaac Sifuentez in the ring among other exciting fights on the card.

Catch all the boxing action on CBSSN on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.