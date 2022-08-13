How to Watch Teofimo López vs. Pedro Campa, Top Rank Boxing

Skip to main content

How to Watch Teofimo López vs. Pedro Campa: Stream Top Rank Boxing Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Teofimo López and Pedro Campa meet in the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas for top rank boxing madness.

Top Rank Boxing returns on Saturday night with the main event featuring the junior welterweight debut of Teofimo López up against Pedro "Roca" Campa in the 10-round fight. The event will be held at the Resorts World Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. López arrives to the main event fight coming off of a shocking defeat against George Kambosas Jr. last November. 

How to Watch Teofimo López vs. Pedro Campa Today:

Match Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Teofimo López vs. Pedro Campa on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Campa, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his last eight fights dating back to 2017. López's almost perfect record is currently at 16-1 with 12 KOs in his professional career so far, while the 30-year-old Campa is 34-1 with 23 knockouts in his illustrious career.

The co-feature bout at the Las Vegas event is between Xander Zayas and Elias Espadas. Zayas is currently 13-0 with nine knockouts with the rising Puerto Rican star breaking onto the boxing scene with a 6-0 year in 2021.

The third and final fight on the feature card is between José Enrique Vivas and Edy Valencia, with five more fights on the undercard beginning earlier in the night.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Teofimo López vs. Pedro Campa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Boxing

