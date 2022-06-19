Skip to main content

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Artur Beterbiev looks to stay unbeaten on Saturday night when he takes on Joe Smith Jr. for the Unified light heavyweight championship.

Artur Beterbiev has been perfect so far in his career as he is 17-0 and has ended every fight with a knockout.

He is one of the more feared punchers in boxing right now and is the favorite in the fight with Joe Smith Jr. on Saturday night.

Beterbiev has been extremely impressive in his career and is the current WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion.

Smith Jr., though, is not going to go down without a fight as he is the current WBO champion and comes in an impressive 28-3 in his career with 22 knockouts.

Both fighters are heavy hitters which should make for a fantastic main event on Saturday night live from the Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.

The winner will take home all three belts in the unified light heavyweight match.

The two will fight after Robeisy Ramirez takes on Abraham Nova in a featherweight battle.

It should be a great night of fighting in what has been a great month of boxing matches.

