    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Boxing, Cuello vs. Florez, Lescurat vs. Reina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Five bouts are scheduled today in Colombia that will feature some of the hardest-hitting fighters in boxing.
    The main event in Friday night's boxing promotion features a title bout between Dewayne Beamon (20-4-1) and Jose Farfan (0-0-0), who will fight for the WBA Fedecaribe super flyweight title at the Sugar Baby Rojas Coliseum in Barranquilla, Colombia.

    The undercard features three more quality bouts as well as another title fight between Jaime Villegas (0-0-0) and Victor Altamar (8-4-1) for the Colombia super featherweight title.

    How to Watch Cuello vs. Florez; Lescurat vs. Reina:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    Watch Cuello vs. Florez; Lescurat vs. Reina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Beamon looks to retain his flyweight title against a fresh face in the ring.

    Beamon, the 36-year-old veteran from North Carolina, has won four bouts in a row and is the WBA Fedecaribe super flyweight champion. In his last four fights, he has not seen the sixth round, getting a KO or a TKO in the second, third and fifth round during this streak.

    Farfan, a 32-year-old boxer out of Venezuela, comes in without a fight record.

    In the other title bout, Villegas challenges Altamar.

    The undercard for these two title bouts features fights between Mirco Cuello (4-0) and Robinson Florez (4-3), Clara Lescurat (0-0) and Kimberlin Reina (0-0) and finally Paulina Angel (3-1) and Arlis Tapias (0-0).

    Two title bouts and three strong undercard bouts on this fight card will make for an exciting day in the ring.

    Boxing

