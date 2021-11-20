Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time.

    Crawford defends his title on a stacked card, which includes eight other fights live from Las Vegas.
    The main event focuses on the WBO Welterweight Championship between undefeated Terence Crawford (37–0, 28 KOs) being challenged by Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 28 KOs), who poses a huge obstacle to the champion. The undercard highlights some of the best fighters in the world looking to make an impact and showcase their skill to the world.

    How to Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Watch Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The WBO Welterweight Championship is on the line tonight between two of the best overall fighters in the world.

    Porter comes in as the challenger, but is a two-time champion in his own right and is seeking a third title reign with a win. This would be a signature win for Crawford against such an experienced, decorated former champion like Porter.

    The betting odds favor Crawford (-700) with Porter (+500) as the understandable underdog.

    On the undercard there are two middleweight fights scheduled. In the IBF Middleweight Title Eliminator, Esquiva Falcão (-700) takes on Patrice Volny (+500) in a 12-round fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly (-3000) fighting Hassan N’Dam (+1100) in a 10-round standard fight in the class.

    There is one heavyweight bout between Guido Vianello and a fighter to be named.

    In the lightweight division, Raymond Muratalla takes on Steven Ortiz with Karlos Balderas fighting Julio Cortez.

    Featherweights Isaac Dogboe (-165) takes on Christopher Diaz (+135) with Tiger Johnson fighting Antonius Grable.

    Overall, this card offers five weight classes, nine bouts, a championship on the line and a title eliminator.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Crawford vs. Porter Preliminaries

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

