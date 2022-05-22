The three-match card features some of the best boxers today with David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux in the main event on Saturday night.

David Benavidez (25-0-0) heads home to fight in the Valley of the Sun against one of the most experienced fighters in his weight class, David Lemieux (43-4-0). The card features a total of three fights, including the main event.

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Tonight’s main event features Benavidez taking on Lemieux in a battle of two of the most experienced boxers in their weight class:

The matchup between Benavidez and Lemieux on paper is lopsided. Benavidez comes in with a three-inch height advantage and a 13-inch reach advantage. Not to mention, he is eight years younger and undefeated in 25 fights.

Fights aren't won or fought on paper, which gives Lemieux the chance to pull off the upset in Benavidez’s backyard.

Entering the fight, Benavidez (-1800) is the betting favorite with Lemieux (+900) as the underdog.

The other two fights on the card feature Yoelvis Gomez (5-0-0) taking on Jorge Cota (30-5-0) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (16-0-0) challenged by Jonathan Fierro (13-0-0).

The juxtaposition of Gomez, a 24-year-old undefeated young fighter and Cota, the 34-year-old veteran will be interesting to see play out. Cota has a slight physical advantage being one inch taller and having a two-and-a-half-inch reach advantage.

In the final fight, either Nunez or Fierro will get the first loss of their career while the other will remain undefeated.

