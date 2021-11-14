Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It's the hometown kids, the Benavidez Brothers taking center stage and getting their own PPV tonight at David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis.
    The Benavidez brothers, David and José, are both hometown kids to Phoenix, Ariz., where this card takes place. Originally, David was scheduled to fight José Uzcátegui, but after he tested positive for a banned substance, a substitute had to be found. Kyrone Davis stepped up to take the fight, which could lead to a future title opportunity for either fighter.

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime East

    Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This event is going to be electric with four fighters looking to prove what they bring to the ring in the world of boxing:

    The match-up between David Benavidez (24-0-0) and Davis (16-2-0) should be a fun one. David is a knockout artist and has eight knockouts on his record. He is always looking for the knockout blow and to showcase his impressive power punching style.

    David has the height (plus-3.5 inches) and reach advantage (plus-4 inches) on Davis. Coming into the fight, David is the favorite (-3000) with Davis as the underdog (+1100).

    This fight has the potential to lead to a future title bout with Canelo Álvarez and championship opportunities.

    On the undercard, the other Benavidez, José, takes on Francisco Emanuel Torres.

    José (27-1-0), the older brother of the two, is also the favorite (-1600) over Torres (17-3-0) who comes in as the underdog (+850). Physically, these two are more evenly matched coming in at the same height with Torres's reach not listed.

    With this fight being literally on the Benavidez Brother’s home turf, Davis having to get ready on short notice and the experience these two have, this should be a good night for the brothers. Especially on David Benavidez Day in Phoenix.

    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

