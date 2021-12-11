Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the 23-year-old sensation continue his undefeated record and retain the WBA Super Middleweight Championship?
    David Morrell Jr. (5-0) with four knockouts is putting his WBA Super Middleweight Championship on the line against ring veteran Alantez Fox (28-2-1) with 13 knockouts. The veteran comes in with the age, experience, height and reach advantage over his opponent. For Morrell Jr., he comes in with the momentum and ability to beat anyone in his weight class since coming onto the boxing scene.

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Deportes - New Markets

    Live Stream PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Morrell Jr. is undefeated with a number of amazing moments in fights up to this stage in his young career.

    This fight is taking place in Morrell Jr’s second home in Minnesota, as the southpaw looks to win in front of family, friends and his community.

    In his first five fights, Morrell Jr. has accomplished a KO in the first three rounds four times, with two first round knockouts. He knocked out Yendris Rodriguez Valdez (2-6-0) in his first fight on record and his most recent fight against Mario Cazares (12-0-0), both taking place in Minnesota.

    The only fighter to take Morrell Jr. past the third round of a fight was Lennox Allen (22-2-1), who lost in a unanimous decision last year.

    Morrell Jr. has the power, speed and skill to take any fighter off their feet with a single blow or quick combination.

    On the other side, most of the fights in Fox’s career have come from results other than knockouts. He has three KOs on his record, with six TKOs and 12 wins by unanimous decision. He has won two straight fights with a no contest and loss coming before.

    In fact, before his first loss in 2017, Fox was 25-0-1 and considered one of the best fighters in his class. Today will be a challenge for both boxers.

