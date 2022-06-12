Edgar Berlanga and Roamer Alexis Angulo are set to square off in the ring with a good overall card today.

The main event of tonight's card on ESPN features the undefeated Edgar Berlanga (19-0) who started his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts. Since then he has three straight decision-based wins heading into what might be his biggest test yet against Roamer Alexis Angulo (27-2). The rest of the card showcases two more bouts to round out a great night in the ring.

How to Watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo - Main Card today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The final weigh-in and face-to-face for the main event today between Edgar Berlanga and Roamer Alexis Angulo sets up this fight:

Berlanga comes in as the favorite at -270 with Alexis Angulo at +220 in the underdog role. This is not going to be an easy fight for the young, talented Berlanga as Alexis Angulo comes in at 27-2 with 23 total knockouts for his career.

Angulo has losses to David Benavidez and Zurdo Ramirez, both in championship bouts where he was trying to punch above his weight at that point in his career.

The super-middleweight fight is the main event tonight, with two other super-weight classes on the undercard.

In the undercard, Henry Lebron (15-0) takes on Luis Lebron (18-3-1) in a super featherweight bout with Carlos Caraballo (15-1-0) squaring off with Victor Santillan (11-0-0) in a super bantamweight bout to round out the card.

This card has the potential to steal the show this weekend and create some of the best highlights this season for fight fans.

