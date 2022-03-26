Skip to main content

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

EntroBox features a main event of Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov with a full card today.

The EntroBox promotion puts on a nine-bout card today with the main event featuring the undefeated veteran Andranik Grigoryan (14-0-0) being challenged by the young, first-time fighter Otabek Kholmatov (0-0-0). The rest of the card features several bouts to balance out an event with a little bit of everything in the world of boxing. This will be a huge event for a promotion trying to get more attention, especially after signing Logan Paul to a fight contract.

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grigoryan comes in as a veteran looking to take out the younger fighter like he has done his whole undefeated career:

On paper this should be a very one-sided affair with a veteran taking on the younger upstart fighter, but it could be a lot closer. Kholmatov has the height advantage of +3 inches and is a younger, hungry fighter looking to make a name for himself in the world of boxing.

Grigoryan is fighting out of Canada but is from Russia, while Kholmatov is fighting out of Florida, but is from Uzbekistan.

There are no official odds listed for this fight on DraftKings, but Grigoryan is the heavy fan favorite to win by a decision today.

The rest of the card features a co-main event for the NABA Gold Super Middleweight Title between Yamaguchi Falcão (20-1-1) taking on Damian Ezequiel Bonelli (24-10) for the title.

Filling out the card with seven more bouts will see Norman Neely (11-0-0) vs. Hector Perez (7-3-0), Anthony Velazquez (10-0-0) vs. Abel Nicolas Adriel (24-22-3), Sean Mason (7-0-0) vs. Omar Garcia (6-10-0), Wayna Reid (0-1-0) vs. Earl Henry (0-5-1), Elijah Flores (0-0-0) vs. Ashton Royal (0-2-0), Jeovanny Estela (6-0-0) vs. Roque Agustin Junco (10-9-1), Keeshawn Williams (8-1-1) vs. Marklin Bailey (7-7-0).

Regional restrictions may apply.

