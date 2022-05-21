The main event for this card was initially promoted as Christopher Diaz (26-4-0) vs. Miguel Beltran (34-8-0), but as of this writing Deivi Julio (24-11-0) has taken the place of Beltran in this main event per Tapology. The overall card showcases 14 total matches counting the main event for the boxing world with various weight classes, experiences and skill sets for a stacked overall card.

How to Watch EntroBox: Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Christopher Diaz is coming off a tough loss late last year to Isaac Dogboe by decision as he looks to rebound here today:

The main event features Diaz and Julio in a 10 round battle, with the co-main event for the NABA Middleweight Title between Connor Coyle (15-0-0) and Antonio Todd (13-5-0). Those two bouts give the boxing world a championship match as well as another between two seasoned fighters.

The rest of the card features Wayna Reid (1-1-0) vs. Jahdon Ervin (1-1-0), Nestor Bravo (20-0-0) vs. Jose Angulo (14-2-0) and Joseph Adorno (14-1-2) vs. Juan Santiago (16-20-2) with the final match featuring one of the most veteran fighters on the card.

The card continues with Derrick Jackson (7-0-0) vs. Jesus Cruz Silva (0-0-0), Sean Mason (8-0-0) vs. Carlos Matos (2-3-0) and Elon De Jesus (3-1-1) vs. Miguel Angel Carrizo (0-0-0).

EntroBox’s card wraps up with Alexy De la Cruz (0-0-0) vs. Ralph Carvil (0-0-0), Corey Marksman (0-0-0) vs. Seth Basler (1-21-0), Darrius Jackson (0-0-0) vs. Justin Cole (0-0-0), Jamar Pemberton (0-0-0) vs. George Sheppard (1-16-1), Ricardo Aguero (0-0-0) vs. Quintell Thompson (5-16-1)) and Elijah Flores (0-0-0) vs. Marquis Hawthorne (8-15-0).

