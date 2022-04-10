Skip to main content

How to Watch Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Showtime features a junior middleweight main event between Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora today.

The card tonight features three matches overall with the main event of Erickson Lubin (24-1) vs. Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1) taking center stage in the junior middleweight division. Lubin is one of the top contenders in his weight class and currently riding a six-fight win streak entering today as he looks to extend that while at the same time earn potential title opportunities. 

The final weigh-in and confrontation between Lubin and Fundora sets up the fight for tonight:

For his career, Lubin has 17 knockouts as one of the best overall junior middleweights in the world. He has the combination of speed and strength that make him a very tough contender right now and going forward.

On the other side of the ring is Fundora, who has 12 knockouts himself and is a massive brawler.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Fundora brings a unique challenge to a top-level contender in Lubin, who will have to overcome the clear physical advantages that his opponent brings to the table.

Lubin is the current betting favorite (-150) with Fundora (+125) as the underdog for the betting lines.

The other two matches on the card also feature junior middleweights with Sergio Garcia squaring off with Tony Harrison and Bryant Perella battling Kevin Salgado. Garcia (-270) and Perella (-300) are the betting favorites in their matches.

