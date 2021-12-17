Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fabián Maidana takes on Jesús Zazueta while Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Villalobos on Friday night in this boxing showdown.
    Author:

    Today in Mexico, the Payne Boxing Series 7 event takes place with a dynamic main event and four total matches on the main card. The super lightweight main event pits a veteran with 40 fights on his record against the younger, rising star looking to make a name for himself in the world of boxing. The rest of the card has less experienced overall fighters, but all hungry to make an impact.

    How to Watch Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    Watch Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Earlier this year, Fabian “TNT” Maidana won in a 6th round TKO to improve to 18-1-0 and one of the best young fighters out there:

    Maidana, competing in the main event, is 18-1-0 with 13 KOs on his record. He started off 16-0-0 before a unanimous decision loss to Jaider Parra in 2019. Since then, Parra has one fight in which he was knocked out. This is an opportunity for Maidana to prove that loss was a fluke and he is one of the best super lightweights in the world.

    His opponent is only 28 years old, but has 40 fights to his name (24-14-2) including 12 KOs, being knocked out in half his losses and knocking out his opponent in half his wins.

    This fight is in Zazueta’s backyard of Mexico, so he will have the home ring advantage tonight.

    The rest of the main card includes Mirco Cuello (6-0-0) vs. Sergio Villalobos (9-4-0), Adrian Guerrero (5-0-0) vs. Eduardo Davalos (3-1-0) and Itzel Guadalupe Reyes (2-6-0) vs. Noely Romero (0-2-0).

    Every fight features one boxer from Mexico on the card, with Maidana and Cuello (both from Argentina) not home country favorites.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos

    TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Jets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    jazz
    NBA

    How to watch Spurs at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy