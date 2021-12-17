Fabián Maidana takes on Jesús Zazueta while Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Villalobos on Friday night in this boxing showdown.

Today in Mexico, the Payne Boxing Series 7 event takes place with a dynamic main event and four total matches on the main card. The super lightweight main event pits a veteran with 40 fights on his record against the younger, rising star looking to make a name for himself in the world of boxing. The rest of the card has less experienced overall fighters, but all hungry to make an impact.

How to Watch Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Fabián Maidana vs. Jesús Zazueta; Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Villalobos online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Earlier this year, Fabian “TNT” Maidana won in a 6th round TKO to improve to 18-1-0 and one of the best young fighters out there:

Maidana, competing in the main event, is 18-1-0 with 13 KOs on his record. He started off 16-0-0 before a unanimous decision loss to Jaider Parra in 2019. Since then, Parra has one fight in which he was knocked out. This is an opportunity for Maidana to prove that loss was a fluke and he is one of the best super lightweights in the world.

His opponent is only 28 years old, but has 40 fights to his name (24-14-2) including 12 KOs, being knocked out in half his losses and knocking out his opponent in half his wins.

This fight is in Zazueta’s backyard of Mexico, so he will have the home ring advantage tonight.

The rest of the main card includes Mirco Cuello (6-0-0) vs. Sergio Villalobos (9-4-0), Adrian Guerrero (5-0-0) vs. Eduardo Davalos (3-1-0) and Itzel Guadalupe Reyes (2-6-0) vs. Noely Romero (0-2-0).

Every fight features one boxer from Mexico on the card, with Maidana and Cuello (both from Argentina) not home country favorites.

Regional restrictions may apply.