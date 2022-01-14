Jaime Arboleda takes on Nicolas Polanco on a seven-match card from Panama in the boxing world.

The Sampson Boxing Promotion is putting on the Box & Roll event in Bella, Vista, Panama today featuring seven total matches. The double main event features a veteran boxer looking to get back on track against an upstart and a woman's main event with two of the best fighters in the sport going head to head and fist to fist.

How to Watch Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldán vs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldánvs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arboleda won his last bout, but is still reeling and looking to get back on track after a tough loss to Chris Colbert in an 11th-round TKO/KO:

In the men’s chapter of the co-main event, Jaime Arboleda (17-2-0) takes on Nicolas Polanco (0-0-0) in a battle of styles and experiences.

Arboleda is a hometown fighter from Panama but is fighting out of Florida these days. He lost to Chris Colbert in the 11th round back in 2020 and is trying to get back on track after a win over Jonathan Victor Barros in the fourth round late last year.

His opponent, Polanco, is fighting out of the Dominican Republic with this being his first fight on record.

In the women’s main event, Gabriela Fundora (4-0-0) puts her undefeated record on the line against Nataly Delgado (8-4-1) for the WBC Female Latino Flyweight Title.

The rest of the card features Hugo Roldan (18-0-1) against German Del Castillo (10-1-2), Ernesto Marin taking on Carlos Suarez (0-0-0), Alcibiades Ballesteros (0-0-0) fighting Richardo Rodriguez (0-0-0), Jordan Salas (0-0-0) squaring up with Carlos Rodriguez (2-0-1) and David Bejarano (1-4-0) vs. Abdiel Matute (2-1-0).

A lot of the fighters have limited experience which is always exciting for the world of boxing as any of them could be future stars or champions.

Regional restrictions may apply.