Skip to main content

How to Watch Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldán vs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jaime Arboleda takes on Nicolas Polanco on a seven-match card from Panama in the boxing world.

The Sampson Boxing Promotion is putting on the Box & Roll event in Bella, Vista, Panama today featuring seven total matches. The double main event features a veteran boxer looking to get back on track against an upstart and a woman's main event with two of the best fighters in the sport going head to head and fist to fist.

How to Watch Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldán vs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldánvs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arboleda won his last bout, but is still reeling and looking to get back on track after a tough loss to Chris Colbert in an 11th-round TKO/KO:

In the men’s chapter of the co-main event, Jaime Arboleda (17-2-0) takes on Nicolas Polanco (0-0-0) in a battle of styles and experiences.

Arboleda is a hometown fighter from Panama but is fighting out of Florida these days. He lost to Chris Colbert in the 11th round back in 2020 and is trying to get back on track after a win over Jonathan Victor Barros in the fourth round late last year.

His opponent, Polanco, is fighting out of the Dominican Republic with this being his first fight on record.

In the women’s main event, Gabriela Fundora (4-0-0) puts her undefeated record on the line against Nataly Delgado (8-4-1) for the WBC Female Latino Flyweight Title.

The rest of the card features Hugo Roldan (18-0-1) against German Del Castillo (10-1-2), Ernesto Marin taking on Carlos Suarez (0-0-0), Alcibiades Ballesteros (0-0-0) fighting Richardo Rodriguez (0-0-0), Jordan Salas (0-0-0) squaring up with Carlos Rodriguez (2-0-1) and David Bejarano (1-4-0) vs. Abdiel Matute (2-1-0).

A lot of the fighters have limited experience which is always exciting for the world of boxing as any of them could be future stars or champions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Jaime Arboleda vs. Nicolás Polanco; Hugo Roldán vs. Germán Del Castillo; Gabriela Fundora vs. Nataly Delgado

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
USATSI_17500361
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Bulls

44 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

44 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

44 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy