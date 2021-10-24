Olympic medalist Shakur Stevenson steps into the ring against Jamel Herring with the WBO Super Featherweight Title on the line.

Coming into tonight's main event, Shakur Stevenson (16-0) has eight knockouts and is looking to become a two division champion. It will be his toughest challenge yet in veteran Jamel Herring (23-2) who has 11 knockouts on his ledger.

Herring comes in not only as the veteran, 12 years older than Stevenson, but with the reach and height advantage. On paper this is arguably the toughest match of both of these boxers' careers to date.

How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson:

Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson on fuboTV

Stevenson has been on a tear, as the 24-year-old is one of the best young boxers in the world.

The advantages Stevenson brings to this fight are his defensive skills, movement and attacking his opponents as a southpaw. He hasn’t faced the toughest competition, but he is a tough proven fighter from the Olympics to his 16-0 record.

In the other corner, Herring has held onto his title for almost three years with three title defenses.

The rest of the card features eight additional fights. Three of the fights do not currently have both opponents scheduled, with Antoine Cobb (junior welterweight), Harley Mederos (lightweight) and Troy Isley (middleweight) all awaiting opponents.

As for the other four bouts, they will represent junior middleweight (two), junior welterweight, middleweight and featherweight fights.

On the rest of the card:

Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency

Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley

Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford

Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Roberto Negrete

Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight champion of the world, Evander Holyfield.

Regional restrictions may apply.