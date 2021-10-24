    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson in Boxing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Olympic medalist Shakur Stevenson steps into the ring against Jamel Herring with the WBO Super Featherweight Title on the line.
    Author:

    Coming into tonight's main event, Shakur Stevenson (16-0) has eight knockouts and is looking to become a two division champion. It will be his toughest challenge yet in veteran Jamel Herring (23-2) who has 11 knockouts on his ledger. 

    Herring comes in not only as the veteran, 12 years older than Stevenson, but with the reach and height advantage. On paper this is arguably the toughest match of both of these boxers' careers to date.

    How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live Stream Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stevenson has been on a tear, as the 24-year-old is one of the best young boxers in the world.

    The advantages Stevenson brings to this fight are his defensive skills, movement and attacking his opponents as a southpaw. He hasn’t faced the toughest competition, but he is a tough proven fighter from the Olympics to his 16-0 record.

    In the other corner, Herring has held onto his title for almost three years with three title defenses.

    The rest of the card features eight additional fights. Three of the fights do not currently have both opponents scheduled, with Antoine Cobb (junior welterweight), Harley Mederos (lightweight) and Troy Isley (middleweight) all awaiting opponents.

    As for the other four bouts, they will represent junior middleweight (two), junior welterweight, middleweight and featherweight fights.

    On the rest of the card:

    • Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency
    • Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley
    • Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford
    • Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer
    • Haven Brady Jr. vs. Roberto Negrete

    Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight champion of the world, Evander Holyfield. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13580228
    Boxing

    How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16994377
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Trail Blazers

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Soccer

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994753
    MLS

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994045
    MLS

    How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. The Kings won 124-121. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy