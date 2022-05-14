How to Watch Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño II meet up on Saturday in a rematch for the undisputed middleweight titles on the line.

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño II battle for a second time on Saturday night in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

How to Watch the Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Showtime West

Charlo and Castaño II last fought back in July of 2021 with the fight ending in a split draw and the two have been waiting for a rematch ever since.

Saturday, they finally get back in the ring together with the undisputed middleweight titles on the line.

Charlo comes into the fight 34-1-1 with 18 KOs and is a -163 favorite to win the fight.

Castaño II will look to pull off the slight upset and stay unbeaten in his pro career. He comes into the fight 17-0-2.

The two are the main card on what should be a great night of fights. The undercard starts with bantamweights Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera and is followed by Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton in an IBF welterweight title eliminator.

The two early fights should be a great appetizer for what expects to be a great fight between Charlo and Castaño II for the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF and the Ring Light middleweight titles.

