How to Watch John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler

John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler

John Riel Casimero puts his WBO world bantamweight title on the line on Friday when he fights Paul Butler in Liverpool

John Riel Casimero is the current WBO world bantamweight titleholder and is looking to defend his title against Paul Butler on Friday.

How to Watch Boxing: John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Live stream Boxing: John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Casimero was supposed to defend his title in December against Butler but had to pull out due to an illness the day of the weigh-in.

Now he will have to defend his title in front of Butler's hometown fans on Friday night.

Casimero comes into the fight 31-4 on his career with 24 knockouts. His last fight was a win against Guillermo Rigondeaux back in August of last year.

Butler will head into the match 33-2 with 15 knockouts. He last fought in June when he beat Willibaldo Garcia for the WBO international bantamweight title which set him up for this fight against Casimero.

Both of these fighters will be coming off a long layoff since their last fight and it will be interesting to see what type of rust they may have.

The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds with the winner taking home the WBO world bantamweight belt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Boxing: John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
