Skip to main content

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

José Luis Roa and Isaí Hernández face off in the main event at the World Cup Boxing Series on Friday night i this huge matchup.

The World Cup Boxing Series will be held in the city of Obregón in Mexico on Friday with the main event featuring two Mexican boxers. José Luis Roa, from Mexicali, Baja California, arrives to the bout with an 11-2 record to go along with seven knockouts. Roa will face Isaí Hernández, from La Paz, Baja California, who is coming off of an 11-3 record with seven knockouts as well.

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live stream José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández on fuboTV: Get access now!

Nicknamed El Mirrus, José Luis Roa is coming off of a knockout win over José Ángel Quintana in March. Before that, Roa was knocked out by Francis Frometa in the 10th round of the fight. Frometa is off to a perfect start in his pro career with a  14-0 record for the Dominican.

Isaí Hernández, meanwhile, is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Irving Macías at the end of February. Gaga will look to get back to winning ways when he faces José Luis Roa in the main event at the World Cup Boxing Series in the city of Obregón, Mexico on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Evan Lazarjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_10921732
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1012178911h
Boxing

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18422010
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arizona

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals third base coach Keoni De Renne (77) after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mlb Kansas City Royals At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy