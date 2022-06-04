How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing

José Luis Roa and Isaí Hernández face off in the main event at the World Cup Boxing Series on Friday night i this huge matchup.

The World Cup Boxing Series will be held in the city of Obregón in Mexico on Friday with the main event featuring two Mexican boxers. José Luis Roa, from Mexicali, Baja California, arrives to the bout with an 11-2 record to go along with seven knockouts. Roa will face Isaí Hernández, from La Paz, Baja California, who is coming off of an 11-3 record with seven knockouts as well.

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández Today:

Match Date: June 3, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live stream José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández on fuboTV: Get access now!

Nicknamed El Mirrus, José Luis Roa is coming off of a knockout win over José Ángel Quintana in March. Before that, Roa was knocked out by Francis Frometa in the 10th round of the fight. Frometa is off to a perfect start in his pro career with a 14-0 record for the Dominican.

Isaí Hernández, meanwhile, is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Irving Macías at the end of February. Gaga will look to get back to winning ways when he faces José Luis Roa in the main event at the World Cup Boxing Series in the city of Obregón, Mexico on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.