How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs. Haney: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

George Kambosos Jr. faces Devin Haney on Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia in Top Rank Boxing action.

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will be meeting in Australia with plenty at stake for the two undefeated fighters. The winner of the fight is set to become the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990, and the first in the four-belt era.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs. Haney today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs. Haney online with fuboTV

Boxing purists rejected Teófimo López's claims of becoming the undisputed champion in the lightweight division after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020, with the general belief being that Devin Haney had the legitimate WBC lightweight title, which meant that there was still not an undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney called López out to settle the debate with a bout, but the fight never came to fruition. Instead, Haney agreed to a title defense against Jorge Linares, which Haney won by unanimous decision.

López, meanwhile, was forced to a mandatory defense against Kambosos Jr., which the Australian won via split decision in one of the biggest upsets in 2021, winning the unified lightweight titles in the process.

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney now meet in Melbourne with the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, The Ring and WBC titles all on the line.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs. Haney

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

