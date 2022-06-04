How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Kambosos vs Haney

George Kambosos Jr. faces Devin Haney on Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia in Top Rank Boxing action.

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will be meeting in Australia with plenty at stake for the two undefeated fighters. The winner of the fight is set to become the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990, and the first in the four-belt era.

Boxing purists rejected Teófimo López's claims of becoming the undisputed champion in the lightweight division after defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020, with the general belief being that Devin Haney had the legitimate WBC lightweight title, which meant that there was still not an undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney called López out to settle the debate with a bout, but the fight never came to fruition. Instead, Haney agreed to a title defense against Jorge Linares, which Haney won by unanimous decision.

López, meanwhile, was forced to a mandatory defense against Kambosos Jr., which the Australian won via split decision in one of the biggest upsets in 2021, winning the unified lightweight titles in the process.

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney now meet in Melbourne with the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, The Ring and WBC titles all on the line.

