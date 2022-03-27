Skip to main content

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top Rank Boxing presents a nine-match card with Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila as the main event today.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents a nine-match card today with Miguel Berchelt (38-2-0) taking on Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2-0) in the main event. These two veterans will battle it out and see who comes out on top. The co-main event between Jose Enrique Vivas (21-1-0) fighting Eduardo Baez (19-2-2) will also be exciting. This card showcases several different weight classes and talented fighters looking to steal the show today.

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The main event today between Berchelt and Nakathila will lead an exciting card for Top Rank Boxing:

The rest of the card will see Carlos Caraballo (14-1-0) vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-6-0), Haven Brady Jr. (5-0-0) vs. Jose Argel (8-2-0), Dante Benjamin Jr. (0-0-0) vs. Kevin Johnson (0-0-0), Arturo Popoca (0-0-0) vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez (0-0-0), Estevan Partida (0-0-0) vs. Adrian Serrano (0-0-0), Josue Vargas (19-2-0) vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario (14-5-3), Delante Johnson (0-0-0) vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-3-0).

The betting sites have Berchelt (-600) as the favorite to win in the main event with Nakathila (+425) as the underdog.

Berchelt is coming off a loss to Oscar Valdez (10th round, left hook) and is looking to rebound here today. 

Also coming off a loss is Nakathila in a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson.

The co-main event sees Baez coming in with a 3.0-inch height advantage and a 3.5-inch reach advantage that could prove huge in a fight against a very tough opponent here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17964115
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames in Canada

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17968523
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Rockets won 125-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17113054
Boxing

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_15821228
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy