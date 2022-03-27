Top Rank Boxing presents a nine-match card with Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila as the main event today.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents a nine-match card today with Miguel Berchelt (38-2-0) taking on Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2-0) in the main event. These two veterans will battle it out and see who comes out on top. The co-main event between Jose Enrique Vivas (21-1-0) fighting Eduardo Baez (19-2-2) will also be exciting. This card showcases several different weight classes and talented fighters looking to steal the show today.

How to Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

The main event today between Berchelt and Nakathila will lead an exciting card for Top Rank Boxing:

The rest of the card will see Carlos Caraballo (14-1-0) vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-6-0), Haven Brady Jr. (5-0-0) vs. Jose Argel (8-2-0), Dante Benjamin Jr. (0-0-0) vs. Kevin Johnson (0-0-0), Arturo Popoca (0-0-0) vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez (0-0-0), Estevan Partida (0-0-0) vs. Adrian Serrano (0-0-0), Josue Vargas (19-2-0) vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario (14-5-3), Delante Johnson (0-0-0) vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-3-0).

The betting sites have Berchelt (-600) as the favorite to win in the main event with Nakathila (+425) as the underdog.

Berchelt is coming off a loss to Oscar Valdez (10th round, left hook) and is looking to rebound here today.

Also coming off a loss is Nakathila in a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson.

The co-main event sees Baez coming in with a 3.0-inch height advantage and a 3.5-inch reach advantage that could prove huge in a fight against a very tough opponent here today.

