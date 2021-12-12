Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Some fights have layers of story behind them, and the one between Nonito Donaire and  Reymart Gaballo features COVID-19, titles and controversial decisions.
    Author:

    Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) is the ageless wonder, winning the Bantamweight Championship again at age 39 and continuing to get better with time. He faces off against Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs), who has been shrouded in controversy since taking over the spot Donaire was supposed to be in and winning in a “controversial” split decision to gain the WBC interim championship. Now they can figure this out, once and for all.

    How to Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime East

    Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Donaire came back after 19 months off after a loss to win by knockout to gain the Bantamweight Title:

    Gaballo stepped in last year when Donaire had a bout with COVID-19, winning in a split decision (115-113, 116-112 in his favor) to win the interim championship. Now, a year later, the two get to step into the ring together to settle this year-long controversy. 

    Coming into tonight, one outlet has Donaire as the favorite (-380) to win the fight.

    The rest of the card features eight more fights: two welterweight, two junior welterweight, a junior featherweight, cruiserweight, a lightweight and a heavyweight.

    Kudratillo Abdukakhorov takes on Cody Crowley with Custio Clayton fighting Cameron Krael in welterweight. Brandun Lee takes on Juan Heraldez and Jesus Silveyra Carrillo will fight Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro in junior welterweight.

    Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara (junior featherweight), Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams (cruiserweight), Bryan Robert Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey (lightweight) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones (heavyweight) close out the card.

    This main event has layers of story, a legendary fighter and potentially a new face at the top of the division depending on how tonight unfolds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo

    TV CHANNEL: Showtime East
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boston bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Flames

    36 seconds ago
    columbus blue jackets
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Kraken

    36 seconds ago
    boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo

    36 seconds ago
    alabama basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston at Alabama

    36 seconds ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball down court against the Alcorn State Braves at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Houston vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes after a loose ball along with Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland (3) and Davon Reed (9) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy