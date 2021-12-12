Some fights have layers of story behind them, and the one between Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo features COVID-19, titles and controversial decisions.

Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) is the ageless wonder, winning the Bantamweight Championship again at age 39 and continuing to get better with time. He faces off against Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KOs), who has been shrouded in controversy since taking over the spot Donaire was supposed to be in and winning in a “controversial” split decision to gain the WBC interim championship. Now they can figure this out, once and for all.

How to Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Watch Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Donaire came back after 19 months off after a loss to win by knockout to gain the Bantamweight Title:

Gaballo stepped in last year when Donaire had a bout with COVID-19, winning in a split decision (115-113, 116-112 in his favor) to win the interim championship. Now, a year later, the two get to step into the ring together to settle this year-long controversy.

Coming into tonight, one outlet has Donaire as the favorite (-380) to win the fight.

The rest of the card features eight more fights: two welterweight, two junior welterweight, a junior featherweight, cruiserweight, a lightweight and a heavyweight.

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov takes on Cody Crowley with Custio Clayton fighting Cameron Krael in welterweight. Brandun Lee takes on Juan Heraldez and Jesus Silveyra Carrillo will fight Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro in junior welterweight.

Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara (junior featherweight), Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams (cruiserweight), Bryan Robert Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey (lightweight) and Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones (heavyweight) close out the card.

This main event has layers of story, a legendary fighter and potentially a new face at the top of the division depending on how tonight unfolds.

Regional restrictions may apply.