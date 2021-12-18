One of the most exciting divisions in boxing puts its title on the line as the super middleweights enter the ring at PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox.

The WBA Super Middleweight Title is on the line tonight with David Morrell (5-0-0) taking on Alantez Fox (28-2-1) in a battle of two different ends of the spectrum in boxing. Fox is 29 years old (he'll 30 in March) with 31-plus fights on his card, while his opponent Morrell turns 24 in January and only has five fights on his record entering tonight. This should be a lot of fun.

How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WLOV Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In his last fight, Morrell absolutely dominated a game and talented Mario Cazares (12-0-0 before the fight) to defend his title. The first-round technical knockout was as impressive a showing a young boxer has shown in years.

In his five fights, Morrell has four knockouts with one win by unanimous decision.

On the other side, Fox comes in with the height (6’4”, +3’0” inch) advantage and the reach (79’, +0.5’ advantage) along with his experience advantage. He has 13 knockouts in his career and will make this a very, very big challenge for the young phenom.

The betting odds have Morrell as the favorite (-3000) with Hawkins (+1100) as the significant underdog in the fight.

The rest of the card features a co-main event in Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins and seven other fights on the main card, with other prelim fights likely scheduled for the live audience in Minnesota.

Boxing has been a lot of fun in the state over the past few months with several cards and championships decided there to end the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.