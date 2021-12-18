Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the most exciting divisions in boxing puts its title on the line as the super middleweights enter the ring at PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox.
    Author:

    The WBA Super Middleweight Title is on the line tonight with David Morrell (5-0-0) taking on Alantez Fox (28-2-1) in a battle of two different ends of the spectrum in boxing. Fox is 29 years old (he'll 30 in March) with 31-plus fights on his card, while his opponent Morrell turns 24 in January and only has five fights on his record entering tonight. This should be a lot of fun.

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WLOV Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

    Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In his last fight, Morrell absolutely dominated a game and talented Mario Cazares (12-0-0 before the fight) to defend his title. The first-round technical knockout was as impressive a showing a young boxer has shown in years.

    In his five fights, Morrell has four knockouts with one win by unanimous decision.

    On the other side, Fox comes in with the height (6’4”, +3’0” inch) advantage and the reach (79’, +0.5’ advantage) along with his experience advantage. He has 13 knockouts in his career and will make this a very, very big challenge for the young phenom.

    The betting odds have Morrell as the favorite (-3000) with Hawkins (+1100) as the significant underdog in the fight.

    The rest of the card features a co-main event in Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins and seven other fights on the main card, with other prelim fights likely scheduled for the live audience in Minnesota. 

    Boxing has been a lot of fun in the state over the past few months with several cards and championships decided there to end the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WLOV Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17370940
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Red Wings

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17376329
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Stars

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17309582
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Colts

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17308860
    NBA

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy