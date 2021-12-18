Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the main events on the PBC on FOX card features two fighters with a combined 30-1-0 record at PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins.
    This is a huge fight in the 140-pound weight class between Malik “Iceman” Hawkins (18-1-0) and Richardson Hitchins (12-0-0). The two American fighters are fairly evenly matched in terms of physicals, experience and the quality of fights they have had so far in their careers. The odds have this as nearly a coin flip.

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this fight, Hitchins has a small reach advantage (74.0 inches, +1.0), but is two inches shorter (5’10” -2’0” inches). They are both fighting out of the 140-pound class, so this should be a battle of speed, quickness, elusiveness and power.

    Hitchins has fought in six bouts since the beginning of 2019, going 6-0 with three unanimous decisions, one split decision and a KO/TKO.

    Hawkins has not fought in 14 months since his loss to Subriel Matias, a Round 7 retirement due to an eye injury.

    Before that, he went 5-0 since 2019 with three by unanimous decisions and two TKO/KO wins.

    The betting odds have Hitchins as the favorite (-340) with Hawkins (+265) as the slight underdog in the fight.

    The rest of the card features a co-main event in David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox and seven other fights on the main card, with other prelim fights likely scheduled for the live audience in Minnesota. 

    Boxing has been a lot of fun in the state over the past few months with several cards and championships decided there to end the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

