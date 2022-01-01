The New Year kicks off with a bang on Fox with Luis Ortiz (32-2-0, 27 KOs) taking on Charles Martin (28-2-2, 25 KOs) in a heavyweight main event. This should be a hard hitting, tough fight between two veteran, seasoned fighters in the heavyweight division. The undercard features 10 additional bouts to make this one of the best ways to ring in the new year.

How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Ortiz vs. Martin - Undercard today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

“Prince” Charles Martin is hyped for his fight against Luis Ortiz and very confident that he will come out on top against the veteran fighter:

In the main event, Ortiz comes in with more experience overall, wins and KOs on his punch card, but Martin has the reach, height and weight advantage over his opponent.

The rest of the card features six more heavyweight bouts, with one light heavyweight, one lightweight, one junior lightweight and one welterweight.

In the heavyweight ranks, Frank Sanchez (19-0-0) takes on Christian Hammer (26-8-0), Jonathan Rice (14-6-1) fighting Michael Polite Coffie (12-1-0), Gerald Washington (20-4-1) fighting Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1-0), Viktor Vyhryst (8-0-0) squaring off against Iago Kiladze (27-5-1), Geovany Bruzon (6-0-0) fighting Lenier Pero (5-0-0) and Steven Torres (5-0-0) squaring off with James Evans (4-0-0).

In lightweight, Frank Martin (14-0-0) takes on Romero Duno (24-2-0) and in junior lightweight Maliek Montgomery (11-0-0) will fight Angel Luna (14-8-1).

The final two fights feature welterweights Alayn Mimonta (3-0-0) and Ray Barlow (5-1-0) with light heavyweights Atif Oberlton (4-0-0) fighting Ernest Amuzu (26-5-0).

This is a monster card with giant fighters capable of winning with one blow against any opponent. Should make for a great card.

