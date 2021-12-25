How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nick DeLomba

One of the hottest prospects in boxing, 19-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9–1, 6 KOs) headlines Fox’s Premier Boxing Champions Christmas night showcase in his second straight appearance at the Prudential Center. He'll be looking for his second straight win and his 10th since turning pro at 17.

His opponent is 31-year-old journeyman Nick DeLomba (16–3, 5 KOs), who steps into the ring for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Richardson Hitchins in February 2020.

How to Watch PBC Fight Night:

Match Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Mielnicki compiled a 147–22 record as an amateur and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves.

The New Jersey native won his last fight via second round knockout against Noah Kidd. Kidd was knocked down in the first round and barely survived the first round. Late in the second round, Mielnicki caught Kidd with a pair of left hooks to stun Kidd and earn the TKO.

The co-main event features undefeated middleweight prospect Joey Spencer (13–0, 9 KOs) against Mexico’s Limberth Ponce (18–4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round contest.

At just 21 years old, Spencer earned the PBC’s 2019 Prospect of the Year honors for his hot professional start. A nine-time amateur national champion, Spencer finished with a 90–10 amateur record when he turned pro in 2018. In his pro debut at age 17, Spencer earned a second-round knockout of Uriel Gonzalez in front of a nationally televised audience from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Ponce has won eight of his last nine bouts but today marks only his second fight since March 2019.

