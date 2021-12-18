The co-main event features four awesome boxers, with an undercard looking to steal the show at Probellum Boxing: Unstoppable.

A nine match main card coming from Sunderland, England at the Rainton Arena features two main events that promise to deliver non-stop action. Lewis Ritson (21-2-0) takes on Christian Uruzquieta (20-4-2) and Ricky Burns (43-8-1) squares off with Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (26-9-1). The card features fighters from eight different countries and multiple weight classes to bring the action.

How to Watch Probellum Boxing: Unstoppable today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

There was not a lot of drama at the weigh-in, but all of these fighters look ready to step into the ring and deliver:

Burns is a champion in three different weight classes with 16 knockouts, and steps into the ring for the first time in over two years to take on the Argentinian, Rodriguez, who has 10 knockouts on his record.

One of the most popular local fighters, Ritson (12 knockouts) comes back to Probellum to take on one of Mexico’s best, Uruzquieta (7 knockouts).

On the undercard, another local favorite in Thomas Patrick Ward (31-0-1) takes on Leonardo Padilla (19-3-0), putting his undefeated record on the line against the Venezuelan boxer.

Four more locals from the United Kingdom, Joe Laws (11-1-0) and Seamus Devlin (0-0-0) will fight each other, while Ewan MacKenzie (0-0-0) squares off with Qasim Hussain (4-11-2).

Every other match features one fighter from the general region of the United Kingdom, including Mark Dickinson (0-0-0) from County Durham taking on Michal Gazdik (4-18-0) from Slovakia, Mark McKeown (4-0-0) taking on Uriel Lopez (13-14-1) from Mexico.

Alex Farrell (5-0-0) from the United Kingdom takes on Ivica Gogosevic (12-34-2) from Croatia and Adam Cope (0-0-0) from the United Kingdom fights the Russian, Rustem Fatkullin.

