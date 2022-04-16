Showtime Boxing is highlighted by a championship match between Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis on Saturday.

Showtime Boxing is featuring an 11-match card on Satuday that is highlighted by a welterweight championship fight between two undefeated stars in champion Radzhab Butaev (14-0-0) and Eimantas Stanionis (13-0-0). This is a stacked card with some of the best fighters in their weight classes and future champions set to step into the ring tonight.

How to Watch Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

The final weigh-in for the main event between Butaev and Stanionis set up the potentially epic bout:

Tonight's promoted main event is between WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0-0) and challenger Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0) in a title bout that has the opportunity to be a fight of the year.

The third title bout of the card is between WBC Continental Americas lightweight champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2) and challenger Jose Valanzuela (11-0-0).

The rest of the undercard including the prelim matches fills out with eight fights.

The other big match of the night features Isaac Cruz (22-2-1) and Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4-0) in what is being billed as the co-main event, despite the other two huge title fights.

The rest of the card has Josesito Lopez (38-8-0) vs. Cody Crowley (20-0-0), Brandun Lee (22-0-0) vs. Zachary Ochoa (21-2-0), Vito Mielnicki Jr. (10-1-0) vs. Dan Karpency (9-3-1), Adrian Taylor (12-1-1) vs. Efetobar Apochi (11-1-0), Fernando Garcia (13-4-0) vs. Angel Barrientes (8-1-0), Samuel Arnold (4-0-0) vs. Darryl Jones (4-3-1) and Nosa Divine Nehikhare (4-0-0) vs. Darius Fulghum (0-0-0).

