Eight matches will be on tonight's Sampson Boxing card, including a marquee bout between Sebastian Papeschi and Héctor Zepeda.

From Panama, Sampson Boxing presents Boxeo Caliente, featuring eight total matches, including a super featherweight title match between Javier Herrera and Pablo Vicente as well as a super middleweight bout between Sebastian Papeschi (17-3-0) and Héctor Zepeda (20-2-0).

How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vicente won a strong fight last year against Eder Espitia in a second-round KO/TKO.

The title match on Friday's card will feature Herrera (17-4-1) and Vicente (17-1-0) as the co-main event. This should be a tough fight between Vicente, who has won four fights in a row, and Herrera, who has lost two of his last three fights.

All four fighters in the top two bouts are in a position to make waves in the boxing world.

In another match, Ronal Batista (10-2-0) takes on Hytan Ramos (10-4-2) should be a strong fight with two fighters both looking to rebound from recent losses.

The rest of the card features fights between Teresa Almengor (3-1-2) and Nataly Delgado (8-3-1); José Núñez (12-0-1) and Jesús Arturo Guzmán (7-4-0); Alexis (2-1-0) and Juan Fong (0-0-0); and Jonathan Torres (2-0-0) and Alcibiades Ballesteros (0-0-0).