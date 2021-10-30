Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Eight matches will be on tonight's Sampson Boxing card, including a marquee bout between Sebastian Papeschi and Héctor Zepeda.
    From Panama, Sampson Boxing presents Boxeo Caliente, featuring eight total matches, including a super featherweight title match between Javier Herrera and Pablo Vicente as well as a super middleweight bout between Sebastian Papeschi (17-3-0) and Héctor Zepeda (20-2-0).

    How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vicente won a strong fight last year against Eder Espitia in a second-round KO/TKO.

    The title match on Friday's card will feature Herrera (17-4-1) and Vicente (17-1-0) as the co-main event. This should be a tough fight between Vicente, who has won four fights in a row, and Herrera, who has lost two of his last three fights.

    All four fighters in the top two bouts are in a position to make waves in the boxing world.

    In another match, Ronal Batista (10-2-0) takes on Hytan Ramos (10-4-2) should be a strong fight with two fighters both looking to rebound from recent losses.

    The rest of the card features fights between Teresa Almengor (3-1-2) and Nataly Delgado (8-3-1); José Núñez (12-0-1) and Jesús Arturo Guzmán (7-4-0); Alexis (2-1-0) and Juan Fong (0-0-0); and Jonathan Torres (2-0-0) and Alcibiades Ballesteros (0-0-0).

    October
    29
    2021

    Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda

    TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

