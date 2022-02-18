The Next Generation of boxing features three matches for ShoBox on Friday night.

Showtime’s The Next Generation series and promotion features three matches tonight with a newcomer in the main event and two other fights filling out the card. The card features Paul Krill facing Marquis Taylor and Joe George taking on Sean Hemphill on the undercard with the main event showcasing Nahir Albright, a veteran with six wins in the last year, taking on newcomer Jamaine Ortiz. All six fighters are looking for a huge win and to get on the scene in the world of boxing, starting with The New Generation.

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Watch ShoBox: The New Generation online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nahir Albright is focused and ready for his main event fight against Jamaine Ortiz in ShoBox The New Generation:

As a professional boxer, Ortiz is 14-0-1 overall, finishing with his only draw in his last fight with Joseph Adorno. Before that he had won 14 straight fights, really showing his potential at 25 years old.

This fight was supposed to happen back in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

For Albright, he has one fight in The New Generation on his record and a 14-1-0 overall record as a professional boxer.

Since his bout was canceled with Ortiz, Albright has six straight matches. Three came via TKO/KO, with two retired decisions and one unanimous decision in those fights. He has been on a mission fighting every two-to-three months since the fight with Ortiz was canceled.

In the other two flights, Taylor (12-1-1) takes on Kroll (9-0-0) and Hemphill (14-0-0) will square off with George (11-0-0). These four fighters are a combined 46-1-1 overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.