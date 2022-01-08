ShoBox features The New Generation tonight in the world of boxing.

The first event of the 2022 season for the ShoBox New Generation series of boxing takes place today. It is a fresh start for the young talent and boxers. Today’s event is an awesome card with three overall fights, but between six undefeated fighters with a triple main event that could be an instant classic.

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Edwin De Los Santos is a “knockout artist” with KOs or TKOs in 12 of his 13 fights to start his career and is a very exciting young fighter:

This is the first time in history that a card features six undefeated fighters filling out a card with the triple main event. The three are 80-0 with 57 knockouts between the six fighters.

Luis Nunez (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Carlos Arrieta (14-0, 8 KOs) in a 10 round bout in the lightweight division.

Starling Castillo (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Otar Eranosyan (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight round fight in the lightweight division as well.

These two lightweight bouts should be fast paced and full of action with all four boxers capable of knocking out their opponents. In their careers, all four have KOs in at least 60% of their fights to date.

In the last fight Edwin De Los Santos (13-0, 12 KOs) takes on William Foster III (13-0, 9 KOs) in an eight round 130 pound division bout.

Of all the fighters on the schedule Santos has been tagged as a “knockout artist” winning all but one fight to date via knockout. He had a unanimous decision against Francisco Contreras in his sixth fight of his career, with a run of seven straight knockouts in a row.

