For the first time on ShoBox: The New Generation, a former Olympic Gold Medalist steps into the ring.

The card for today’s ShowBox event features seven total matches and a main event with a former Olympic gold medalist. The fights will take place from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Venora, New York on Showtime as the best young boxers of a new generation all look to showcase their skill in the ring. The heavyweight main event alone is enough, but this card is stacked from top to bottom today.

How to Watch ShoBox: The New Generation today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov won the super heavyweight gold medal at the 2020 Olympics over Richard Torres Jr:

In the main event, Jalolov (10-0-0) steps into the ring with Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1) as the former Olympic gold medalist looks to continue his undefeated career. Jalolov defeated Torres Jr. at the Olympics in 2020, setting himself up as one of the premier heavyweights in the world.

Now he gets the opportunity against another strong heavyweight here in the ShowBox main event to continue that legacy.

The co-main event features Alante Green (8-0-1) squaring off with George Arias (17-0-0) as the two undefeated fighters look to maintain a zero in the loss column.

For the rest of the card, there are five matches with Tyler Tomlin (13-0-0) vs. Chann Thonson (10-0-0), Bo Gibbs Jr. (23-2-0) vs. Charles Foster (20-0-0), Jessica Camara (8-3-0) vs. Valentina Keri (5-6-0). Amron Sands (11-2-0) vs. Joe Jones (13-2-0) and Oshae Jones (0-0-0) vs. Sonya Dreiling (4-2-0).

This card packs in a little bit of everything for fight fans with undefeated fighters, Olympians, heavyweights, men and women, and a variety of weight classes.

