    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The WBA World Welterweight Title is on the line tonight as Jamal James goes up against Radzhab Butaev in the boxing ring.
    A total of six bouts are featured Saturday night, including the main event of Jamal James putting his welterweight title on the line against challenger and No. 4-ranked Radzhab Butaev.

    The card features three welterweight bouts, as well as a lightweight and super lightweight and a featherweight fight.

    How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime East

    Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The final weigh-in between James and Butaev went smoothly, just two competitors with respect for each other and the sport.

    James (27–1 with 12 KOs) has his focus on tonight's match, but ultimately a win would set up bigger opportunities in the future. The WBA set up a four-man tournament with James fighting Butaev and the winner getting a shot at the winner of Yordenis Ugas and Eimantas Stanionis.

    For James, this would be a career-defining win, especially considering his loss to Ugas in 2016, but Butaev (-115) is the favorite in this bout.

    The rest of the card features welterweight bouts between Jaron Ennis (-4500) and Thomas Dulorme (+1600) as well as Alberto Palmetta (-1000) and Yeis Gabriel Solano (+650).

    In lightweight, Michel Rivera (-1500) will take on Jose Matias Romero (+850), while Jean Carlos Torres and Darwin Price will battle in super lightweight. Featherweight has one bout between Jose Tito Sanchez and Fernando Garcia. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

