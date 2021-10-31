How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A total of six bouts are featured Saturday night, including the main event of Jamal James putting his welterweight title on the line against challenger and No. 4-ranked Radzhab Butaev.
The card features three welterweight bouts, as well as a lightweight and super lightweight and a featherweight fight.
How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev today:
Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: Showtime East
Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The final weigh-in between James and Butaev went smoothly, just two competitors with respect for each other and the sport.
James (27–1 with 12 KOs) has his focus on tonight's match, but ultimately a win would set up bigger opportunities in the future. The WBA set up a four-man tournament with James fighting Butaev and the winner getting a shot at the winner of Yordenis Ugas and Eimantas Stanionis.
For James, this would be a career-defining win, especially considering his loss to Ugas in 2016, but Butaev (-115) is the favorite in this bout.
The rest of the card features welterweight bouts between Jaron Ennis (-4500) and Thomas Dulorme (+1600) as well as Alberto Palmetta (-1000) and Yeis Gabriel Solano (+650).
In lightweight, Michel Rivera (-1500) will take on Jose Matias Romero (+850), while Jean Carlos Torres and Darwin Price will battle in super lightweight. Featherweight has one bout between Jose Tito Sanchez and Fernando Garcia.
Regional restrictions may apply.