The WBA World Welterweight Title is on the line tonight as Jamal James goes up against Radzhab Butaev in the boxing ring.

A total of six bouts are featured Saturday night, including the main event of Jamal James putting his welterweight title on the line against challenger and No. 4-ranked Radzhab Butaev.

The card features three welterweight bouts, as well as a lightweight and super lightweight and a featherweight fight.

How to Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Watch Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final weigh-in between James and Butaev went smoothly, just two competitors with respect for each other and the sport.

James (27–1 with 12 KOs) has his focus on tonight's match, but ultimately a win would set up bigger opportunities in the future. The WBA set up a four-man tournament with James fighting Butaev and the winner getting a shot at the winner of Yordenis Ugas and Eimantas Stanionis.

For James, this would be a career-defining win, especially considering his loss to Ugas in 2016, but Butaev (-115) is the favorite in this bout.

The rest of the card features welterweight bouts between Jaron Ennis (-4500) and Thomas Dulorme (+1600) as well as Alberto Palmetta (-1000) and Yeis Gabriel Solano (+650).

In lightweight, Michel Rivera (-1500) will take on Jose Matias Romero (+850), while Jean Carlos Torres and Darwin Price will battle in super lightweight. Featherweight has one bout between Jose Tito Sanchez and Fernando Garcia.

Regional restrictions may apply.