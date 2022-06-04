How to Watch Stephen Fulton vs Daniel Roman in Boxing

Stephen Fulton will be going up against arguably the toughest opponent of his career so far when he faces former unified world title-winner Daniel Roman. Fulton has become one of the best in the 122-pound division, beating Angelo Leo in 2021 to win his first world title. Fulton then won by majority decision against Brandon Figueroa, to win a second 122-pound belt.

How to Watch Stephen Fulton vs. Daniel Roman Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime East

Murodjon Akhmadaliev is the only other title-hold at junior featherweight, beating Roman by split decision in 2020 to claim the other two belts. The three of Akhmadaliev, Roman and Fulton have proven to be the top fighters in the division, with the winner on Saturday in Minneapolis most likely eventually getting a fight against Akhmadaliev to become the undisputed champion.

Since 2016, Roman has beaten five undefeated fighters, with Saturday giving Roman yet another chance to do the same against the undefeated Fulton. "Every man has a weakness, and I'm going to exploit Fulton's," claims Roman, with the upcoming bout in Minneapolis being the only way to find out if Roman is right.

