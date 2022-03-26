Skip to main content

How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Showtime West features a three-match card with Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha in the main event today.

The top contender in the welterweight division, Tim Tszyu (20-0-0), takes on veteran Terrell Gausha (22-2-1) in a huge match in the weight class that will determine future championship matches. This is the first match in the United States for Tszyu as he takes on a rugged veteran in Gausha, who is a former Olympian and looks to take the younger, headline-making Australian fighter here today.

How to Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tszyu is ready to take on a huge challenge in his first bout in the United States against a tough opponent:

Coming into the fight, Tszyu (-1100) comes in as the betting favorite — and for good reason. He is undefeated coming into this fight and has displayed some of the best overall fighting in his weight class through 20 bouts.

However, Gausha is a veteran of the sport with a 1.5-inch height and 1.5-inch reach advantage on his opponent today.

The other two matches have Michel Rivera (22-0-0) taking on Joseph Adorno (14-0-2) and Elvis Rodriquez (12-1-1) and Juan Jose Velasco (23-2-0).

Rivera (24 years old) and Adorno (22 years old) are younger fighters in the game, but have double-digit fights each and bring a lot of in-ring experience to go with their youthful exuberance. Rivera has the physical advantages coming into the fight.

Velasco is a veteran and eight years older than Rodriguez, who is looking to make an impact in boxing as he enters his prime. Rodriguez comes in with the physical tools and every advantage other than total experience.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha

TV CHANNEL: Showtime West
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
