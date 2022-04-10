The main event tonight is huge with the IBF and WBO women’s junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (16-0) taking on Jennifer Han (18-4-4) with the titles on the line. The undercard features eight additional fights in eight different weight classes putting together one of the best cards in boxing this month with truly a little bit of everything for every boxing fan. In the main event, Mayer looks to maintain her dominance over the world of boxing against a very strong contender today.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Top Rank Boxing online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final weigh-in for IBF and WBO women’s junior lightweight champion Mayer before she is challenged by Han sets up tonight's fight:

Mayer comes in as one of the best fighters from any weight class of all time in women’s boxing. She has five knockouts on her resume and is the face of Top Rank Boxing after signing an extension with the promotion.

A win here would build her legacy even more against a seasoned fighter like Han.

For Han, she has had a storied career with one knockout (while never having been knocked out herself), one draw and three no contests in her long career. She is a very viable contender here for Mayer as she builds her legacy as the best fighter in her weight class, in her prime, takes on a savvy veteran that can pull off the upset.

Mayer is the favorite in this fight, naturally at -2200 with Han as the underdog at +1100.

On the undercard, there are seven matches for the men and one more for women’s boxing with Virginia Fuchs taking on Randee Lynn Morales in a six-round women’s flyweight bout.

Regional restrictions may apply.