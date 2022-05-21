Top Rank Boxing stream: Watch online, TV channel

The top card tonight will be for the interim WBO middleweight title between Janibek vs. Danny Dignum.

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum will take the top card for Top Rank Boxing on Saturday night.

Alimkhanuly is 29, 5' 11.5", and weighs 160 pounds. Meanwhile, Dignum is 30, 6' 1" and comes in at 159 pounds. These fighters are undefeated as they look to take home the WBO interim 160-pound championship. Don't miss any of the action live from the Resorts World Event Center in Las Vegas, NV.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

This looks like a draw on paper, but it's Alimkhanuly who is heavily favored and he is an 11:1 favorite with excellent odds for the bout.

In his last two fights, he won by knockout against Hassan Ndam and Rob Brant. In seven of his 11 contests, he's won by knockout. Whoever wins the interim middleweight title tonight may be elevated to full champion if current titleholder Demetrius Andrade doesn't return to the division. Another critical fight to watch tonight is former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring taking on Jamaine Ortiz in the lightweight battle.

