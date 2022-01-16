There was an adjustment to the main event of Top Rank tonight in the Smith Jr. vs. Johnson title fight in boxing.

Do not adjust your dial, the main event in today’s WBO Light Heavyweight world championship boxing bout is not between Joe Smith Jr. and Callum Johnson anymore. After Callum tested positive for COVID-19, he was replaced by Steve Geffrard for Smith Jr.'s first title defense. Both advertised fights tonight actually feature at least one replacement fighter due to either illness or injury.

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Smith Jr. won the WBO Light Heavyweight championship over Maxim Vlasov in one of the best boxing matches of the year:

The championship main event is the first title defense for Smith Jr. who has to adjust on the fly to the change in opponent, which could be to the challenger’s advantage here today.

Smith Jr. had been preparing for the British hard-hitting Callum Johnson but has to pivot now.

Smith Jr. (27-8, 21 KOs) is the huge favorite over Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs), who is getting the opportunity of a lifetime here with a championship match on ESPN’s airwaves, giving him a showcase that he might have never received under normal circumstances.

In the Co-Main Event, another unexpected change has popped up where featherweight Abraham Nova (20-0, 14 KOs) will fight William “El Gago” Encarnacion (19-1, 15 KOs) in place of Jose Enrique Vivas, who is out with an injury today.

The rest of the card is unavailable, but the co-Main Event should feature two awesome bouts that are shrouded in mystery and drama with replacement fighters stepping into the ring for huge opportunities.

