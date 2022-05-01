Top Rank boxing has an eight-match card featuring the main event of Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night.

The main event for tonight will declare the best in the world in the junior lightweight division as WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0) puts his title on the line against WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0), who is also putting his title on the line. Fights do not get much bigger than this regardless of weight classes as the two fighters both come in as champions and undefeated, with only one being able to leave claiming those factors still after today.

How to Watch Top Rank Boxing: Valdez vs. Stevenson today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Both fighters were excited to get into the ring after the weigh-in, talking to Max Kellerman one day ahead of their main event bout:

Valdez is fighting out of Mexico and has one of the more impressive records in boxing at 30-0 with 28 knockouts throughout his career as a two-weight champion. This is the 10th title defense of his career and one of the biggest challenges he will have to take on.

Stevenson, on the other hand, is also undefeated but with less volume and nine knockouts overall fighting out of New Jersey.

After this fight, there will be a new superstar in the world of boxing, especially if one of Valdez or Stevenson is able to knockout or dominate the other.

The rest of the card features seven total other fights with Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 knockouts) taking on Raymond Muratalla (13-0, 11 knockouts) for the WBC USNBC Silver Lightweight Title.

There are also two lightweight, two middleweight, one welterweight and one jr. lightweight bout on the card to fill out the eight-match card that is going to be one for the history books.

