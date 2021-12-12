How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey

The lightweight division has been on fire and isn’t stopping tonight with a huge fight on deck.

Coming into tonight, former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2) with 11 knockouts is ready for Richard Commey (30-3) with 27 knockouts, who is a former champion. These are two of the best fighters in the lightweight division, both former champions and both are back to their top form heading into this fight. They have their eye on a trip to Australia and an opportunity against George Kambosos Jr. with a win tonight.

Lomachenko lost in 2020 to Teofimo Lopez in a shocking upset, but got his groove back defeating Masayoshi Nalatani nearly a year later.

Coming live from Madison Square Garden in New York, the rest of the card features nine other matches plus the main event. The card is filled with a variety of styles and skill sets in the world of boxing, emanating from the mecca of boxing in New York.

