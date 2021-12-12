Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The lightweight division has been on fire and isn’t stopping tonight with a huge fight on deck.
    Author:

    Coming into tonight, former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2) with 11 knockouts is ready for Richard Commey (30-3) with 27 knockouts, who is a former champion. These are two of the best fighters in the lightweight division, both former champions and both are back to their top form heading into this fight. They have their eye on a trip to Australia and an opportunity against George Kambosos Jr. with a win tonight.

    How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two former champions are set to clash in one of the most anticipated bouts in the lightweight division.

    Lomachenko lost in 2020 to Teofimo Lopez in a shocking upset, but got his groove back defeating Masayoshi Nalatani nearly a year later.

    Coming live from Madison Square Garden in New York, the rest of the card features nine other matches plus the main event. The card is filled with a variety of styles and skill sets in the world of boxing, emanating from the mecca of boxing in New York.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

