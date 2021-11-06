How to Watch Brave Combat Federation 55

Russian MMA returns with a stacked nine-fight card, topped by the last semifinal of the Flyweight World Title Tournament at Brave Combat Federation 55.

Former UFC flyweight Ali Bagautinov will be in the main event against Sean Santella. Santella stepped in on short notice to replace Jose 'Shorty' Torres, who was unable to make weight in time for the Saturday matchup.

How to Watch: Brave CF 55 today

Event Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Event Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Live stream Brave CF 55 on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sean is someone who historically has had little problem fighting with his back against the cage, looking to counter strike. The strength of his defensive grappling means this approach is usually worthwhile for him.

It does, however, put him in a position where Ali Bagautinov also traditionally excels — the International Master of Sports in combat sambo finds his greatest advantages throwing strikes while crushing his opponent against the fence.

The winner of this bout will compete against Velimurad Alkhasov to become the first-ever Brave CF flyweight champion.

In the lightweight division, UK's own Sam Patterson will face Kamil Magomedov. The 14-1 Russian represents one of the most difficult challenges Patterson has faced, with a significantly greater amount of experience, in addition to a 100% finish rate among his victories.

However, while Magomedov's style is heavily centered around his grappling, Patterson more readily blends his striking and offensive grappling — a more unpredictable method of attack that may give him the edge when these two meet.