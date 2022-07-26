Skip to main content

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Bull Riders Team Series debuts at Cheyenne’s Frontier Days on Monday.

Tonight, eight teams will compete in head-to-head action, the first of 11 weeks of matchups that culminate in a bracket-style championship event this November in Las Vegas. Each of the PBR teams will host a three-day competition in addition to two-day events in Cheyenne and Anaheim.

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne:

Date: July 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the PBR Team Series: Cheyenne with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In the first matchup of the evening the Texas Rattlers take on the Missouri Thunder. Cody Jesus, who finished second at PBR World Finals in May, leads the Rattlers five-man team along with Joao Ricardo Vieira, who claimed a sixth-place finish at the World Finals.

The Game 2 matchup pits Carolina Cowboys and reigning World Champion Daylon Swearingen against Nashville Stampede and 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco, who is competing for the first time since finishing third at this year’s World Championships.

Oklahoma Freedom, led by 2021 Rookie of the Year Eli Vastbinder and Derek Kobaba, matches up against the Kansas City Outlaws with 2022 Rookie of the Year Bob Mitchell and Dalton Kasel, who placed eighth in May.

In the final matchup of the night, two-time World Champion Jose Vitor Leme leads the Arizona Ridge Runners against the Austin Gamblers led by Luciano de Castro, who is fresh off a fourth place finish at the World Championships.

Bull Riding

